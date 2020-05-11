CCSD offering virtual social and emotional learning resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is offering resources for students to continue engaging in social and emotional learning (SEL) from home.

According to CCSD, SEL is “the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.”

CCSD describes it not as “an intervention for at-risk students, but rather a framework for systemic change.” Traditionally, the lessons are only 15-25 minutes daily.

SEL is taught heavily in the formative years, with all CCSD child development, kindergarten, and first grade classes adopting an SEL curriculum. It is extended through 80% of CCSD elementary schools and 100% of middle schools as well.

With abrupt and significant changes happening more frequently, children are being asked to confront complicated and unfamiliar emotions in the midst of routines turned upside down. The “new normal” is hard for even adults to cope with, no less children who are unable to understand the nuances of the situation, despite being impacted just as much as everyone else.

To help ease the instability and anxiety that many are feeling, CCSD has developed “resources for families such as websites, pre-recorded access to SEL lessons, and other resources to support all families in this time of uncertainty.” They have also established a Family Support Line “to support families with any challenges they are facing during the extended closure.”