CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) officially announced Michelle Simmons as Chief Academic Officer on Friday afternoon.

The district’s Board of Trustees voted 5-3 to negotiate an employment contract for a Chief Academic Officer during a Dec. 11 meeting. Simmons was referred to as “Candidate A” during that meeting. It was later confirmed by a source that Simmons was selected.

Simmons has served as the district’s Interim Chief Academic Officer (CAO) since July 2022 and previously acted as Associate Superintendent of the Elementary Learning Community.

“Michelle is an outstanding individual, educator, and leader,” said Acting Superintendent Anita Huggins. “Words do not adequately describe her commitment and dedication to our craft, and to our nearly 50,000 students and their families. I am truly humbled to work with and alongside her and could not be more thrilled to permanently welcome Ms. Simmons to this role.”

Simmons earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from South Carolina State University and a Master of Education in Elementary Administration and Supervision from The Citadel. She also holds an Education Specialist degree from The Citadel. Simmons is actively pursuing a doctoral degree in Education Leadership at Charleston Southern University.