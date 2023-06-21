CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees on Wednesday announced that Dr. Eric Gallien has officially been named the next Superintendent.

Dr. Gallien will assume the role July 1.

The selection comes after a contentious interview process.

Two other candidates dropped out of the race after their names were leaked online. Critics — including one board member and a state lawmaker — called on the board to start a new search process, saying the current process was illegitimate.

The board approved Gallien’s contract with a 6-3 vote, and Dr. Gallien previously received a unanimous vote to be considered for the role. ‘contract with a 6-3 vote, and Dr. Gallien previously received a unanimous vote to be considered for the role.

Dr. Gallien comes from the Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconson.

Click here to review Dr. Gallien’s 100-day Superintendent Entry Plan.