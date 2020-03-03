CCSD: One case of mumps confirmed at West Ashley High School

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) confirms one case of the mumps at West Ashley High School.

In a letter sent to the school community, officials said that one person from the school has been diagnosed with the viral infection.

A CCSD spokesperson said that the letter also provides “helpful information, including symptoms to look for and tips for prevention.”

According to the statement, West Ashley High School and CCSD are thoroughly monitoring the case according to guidelines set forth by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.