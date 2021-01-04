CCSD only district to return to in-person learning following Winter break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District students are the only ones learning in classrooms this week.

District leaders say they are ready to change course, if they see a spike in cases.

According to CCSD’s website, all schools were deep cleaned over the Winter break. Officials say they are confident the return to the classroom will be as safe as possible.

“This is our priority. If we can’t keep our schools healthy, then we’re not gonna be able to stay open,” said Ellen Nitz, Director of Nursing for CCSD.

DHEC labels Charleston County as high risk when it comes to prevalence in the community.

CCSD officials say the county’s 14.3% positive test rate is the lowest in the state.

The six other public school districts are virtual for at least one week following the break.

Berkeley, Georgetown and Williamsburg are virtual through Friday. Colleton and Dorchester District 4 students return to the classroom on January 15th and Dorchester District 2 students on January 18th.