CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s annual back to school hotline is officially open.

You can dial 843-937-6366 to have your questions answered regarding things like registration, transportation and school start times.

The line is open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. through Thursday, August 22nd.

However, callers should be aware the line will be closed this weekend.

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 21st.