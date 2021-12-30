CCSD to host COVID-19 testing clinics for students, staff returning from the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will partner with SC DHEC to host multiple COVID-19 testing clinics ahead of returning to the classrooms after the holidays.

There will be a clinic Thursday, December 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and another testing clinic Sunday, January 2nd from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Burke High School in Downtown Charleston.

There will also be COVID-19 testing available on Monday, January 3rd from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Laing Middle School
  • Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies
  • West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies

Clinics are only for CCSD students and staff needing to be testing before the holidays.

