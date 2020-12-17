CCSD pausing athletics due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced that all winter athletic games and competitions will be paused for the next three weeks as part of the district’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy explained that “data shows that the number of COVID-19 quarantines following games has been much higher among athletes than the rate among the general student body in the schools.”

He said that the decision is “a move to help safeguard the overall health and safety of our student-athletes during the holiday period.”

The pause begins Thursday and will run through Sunday, January 10.

High school varsity sports can continue practicing, using strict COVID-19 prevention measures, until December 30.

CCSD will discuss conditions the first week of January and determine whether athletics can resume as normal following the pause.

Baptist Hill announced on Thursday that varsity and junior varsity basketball and cheerleading teams will will pause all activities due to positive COVID-19 cases among student athletes.

This is in line with “normal protocols related to positive cases and close contact tracing,” which is “in effect for all teams.”