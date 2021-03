CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced that the district is currently scheduling e-learning days for students so that teachers and staff can get the second round of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some parents will be notified as early as Thursday night about e-learning days planned for next week.

Students that do not have e-learning days next week will have them after Spring Break.

Notifications will come via call and email.