CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) School Board members on Monday discussed plans for spending leftover COVID-19 funds, identifying mental health, technology, and teacher support initiatives as key areas of investment.

According to CCSD, the mental health spending would focus on “ensuring sufficient supports in schools — social workers, behavior interventionists, and other key resources to create positive, safe, supportive school environments for all students.”

Some examples included calming sensory toys and/or rooms for students and teachers alike.

Technology was also a priority — specifically, expanding broadband in rural areas.

The money would also be used to fund student-teacher early hiring packages, additional substitute teachers, and increase compensation for teachers performing dual-teaching duties.

Details of the funding have not yet been worked out. The board plans to gather input from teachers, principals, and parents before finalizing the spending plan.