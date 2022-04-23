CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) hosted a School and Community Expo for students and parents to learn about school and community resources Saturday.

CCSD’s Office of Family and Community Engagement (FACE) collaborated with Sanders-Clyde Elementary School, Simmons-Pinckney Middle School, and Burke High School on the event.

Students and parents gathered at the Sanders-Clyde Elementary School gymnasium on to learn about CCSD services and community programs offered to students.

Multiple programs at the expo targeted education for young children.

Marcia Taylor, the Early Head Start Family Advocate with Sanders Clyde said their program “accepts applications for children from birth to three-years-old.

Pam Waters with the CCSD Early Learning Department was on site to bring awareness and increase registration for the pre-k program.

“We are a village here in Charleston,” FACE communications officer, Karley Ash said. “We have a multitude of services provided by the district and the community and we have resources to help assist parents with their students – they are not alone.”