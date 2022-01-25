CCSD raises pay, offers bonuses for substitute teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) announces pay raises for substitute teachers that went into effect on January 10 and will last until the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The pay rate for substitute teachers at CCSD schools has increased for substitutes of all levels.

Teacher substitutes with a college degree can earn $150 per day, substitutes with a high school diploma can earn $130 per day and teacher assistant substitutes can earn $15 an hour.

Along with daily increases, both teacher and teacher assistant substitutes can receive a $25 bonus for working on a Monday or Friday and will earn a $125 bonus for working every day of a week that has five instructional days.

Long-term substitutes who are certified will continue to earn their daily teacher rate according to the current CCSD Teacher Salary Schedule and are now eligible for a $25.

The raises went into effect on January 10 and will remain until the end of the school year. For the rates to become permanent, an approval process is required per the 2022-2023 school year budget process.