CCSD recognizes Teacher of the Year, four Rookie Teachers of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is recognizing five teachers for outstanding work over the past year.

West Ashley High School’s Adam ‘AJ’ Barnes was named the CCSD 2021 Teacher of the Year. Barnes has been with the school for five years. He currently teaches AP European History, US History, and coaches baseball.

West Ashely High School Principal Ryan Cumback said that Barnes “is an incredible educator and coach,” who is “an advocate for every student at West Ashely High School regardless of whether or not he teaches them.”

Four first-year teachers were also recognized as Rookie Teachers of the Year:

  • Rebecca Patsalos – Angel Oak Elementary School
  • Payton Gehrs-Schultz – East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies
  • Alexis Porfilio – Sullivan’s Island Elementary School
  • Kathleen Remley – Thomas Cario Middle School

