CCSD releases first draft of Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday released the first draft of the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan.

The plan reviews protocols used by the district this school year to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and previews actions to be taken in the upcoming school year.

As currently written, “the plan is grounded in two basic principles: students’ academic, social, and emotional needs can best be met if students are in school, and students’ and staff’s health and safety must be a top priority.”

The following protocols will be in place for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, under the plan as written:

Redesigning classroom spacing for student workspaces

Plexiglass dividers as needed

Enhanced campus and classroom sanitization

Limitations on visitors to schools and facilities

Posters throughout the buildings to encourage hand-washing, distancing and proper sanitization

Upgraded air filtration equipment

Water bottle filling stations

Hand sanitizer dispensers throughout schools

Consistent close contact with state health experts (DHEC) and local health experts (MUSC)

Face coverings; they were required in 2020-21, and the decision about the requirements for 2021-22 will be made after gathering feedback this summer from parents and staff, as well as consultation with health experts for their advice and guidance or as regulations change

Parents and students can read the plan and submit comments at this link.