CCSD releases in-person graduation plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders announced plans for school-specific in-in person graduation ceremonies, to begin June 12.

The in-person ceremonies will be held in either outdoor stadiums or in a “drive-thru” format. Some schools may have multiple ceremonies to prevent large crowds.

Details for each school are as follows:

Academic Magnet High School : Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)

: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus) Allegro Charter School of Music : Diplomas will be delivered to the graduates’ homes.

: Diplomas will be delivered to the graduates’ homes. Baptist Hill High School : Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony in the student parking lot behind the school

: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony in the student parking lot behind the school Burke High School : Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in the school courtyard

: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in the school courtyard Charleston Charter School for Math & Science : Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at The Bend (3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405)

: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at The Bend (3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405) Charleston County School of the Arts : Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)

: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus) Garrett Academy of Technology: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Hibbie Ayoub Stadium (stadium on campus)

Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Hibbie Ayoub Stadium (stadium on campus) Greg Mathis Charter High School : Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony at North Charleston High School’s parking lot

: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony at North Charleston High School’s parking lot James Island Charter High School : Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Floyd E. Hiott, Jr. Memorial Stadium (stadium on campus)

: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Floyd E. Hiott, Jr. Memorial Stadium (stadium on campus) Military Magnet Academy : Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the school courtyard or field behind the school (still TBD)

: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the school courtyard or field behind the school (still TBD) North Charleston High School : Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at the school

: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at the school R.B. Stall High Schoo l: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in front of the school

l: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in front of the school St. John’s High School : Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., drive-up ceremony at Robert Biggerstaff Stadium (stadium on campus)

: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., drive-up ceremony at Robert Biggerstaff Stadium (stadium on campus) Wando High School : Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremonies at the District 2 Regional Stadium (stadium on campus)

: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremonies at the District 2 Regional Stadium (stadium on campus) West Ashley High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.; walk-up ceremonies at Wildcat Stadium (stadium on campus)

Further details will be released by each individual school.

All schools will host virtual ceremonies, to be streamed on Facebook and Youtube on June 8, during which students and administrators will make remarks.