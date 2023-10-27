CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has released an investigative report stemming from allegations of a hostile environment by Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.

Attorneys with Gibbs & Holmes were asked to investigate a Sept. 21 complaint from a high-level CCSD employee that alleged Dr. Gallien created an environment that was “harmful, intimidating, and unprofessional.”

The allegation ultimately led to Dr. Gallien being placed on paid administrative leave during a Sept. 25 board meeting, which sparked outrage from much of the community.

However attorneys determined that Dr. Gallien did not create a hostile environment as described by the complainant, nor did he retaliate against the employee, according to the report.

During a special meeting Friday morning, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees heard the report during an executive session meeting and later voted to accept a proposed settlement Gallien filed against the district and accepted his resignation.