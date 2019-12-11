CCSD releases results from lead test in schools’ water

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County School District has released their first round of lead testing in their school’s water.

The 12 schools tested in this round include:

Angel Oak Elementary

Carolina Voyager Charter

East Cooper Montessori Charter

Edith L. Frierson Elementary

Jane Edwards Elementary

Julian Mitchell Elementary

Ladson Elementary

Mary Ford Elementary

Meeting Street Elementary (Brentwood)

Midland Park Primary School

PACE

Pinehurst Elementary

Data shows that all 12 schools had at least one occurrence where the level of lead is greater than 15 ppb (parts per billion), which is the highest level tolerated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The highest recorded lead presence was in 190 ppb in a sink at Ladson Elementary. School officials say that the sink had not been used in about 4-5 years and has now been removed completely.

Local pediatrician Dr. John Reigart says that these results are not a concern for students at these schools.

“Even if they hadn’t been corrected, it would be extraordinarily difficult for a child to be poisoned to a level of concern,” says Reigart. “On the other hand, I feel very strongly that where exeedances are observed they should be corrected.”

CCSD Associate of Facilities Management Ron Kramps says that they’ve taken corrective action for every occurrence found to make sure the water is 100% safe to drink.

“We don’t have any current findings right now, because we’re instantly securing the fixture, putting a filter on it- what have you. We’re taking rapid action, so right now we have no findings,” says Kramps.

The district still has over 40 schools to test and 30 or so to release in the next few months. They hope to finish the project by February 2020.