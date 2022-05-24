CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday released a statement in the wake of a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 14 students and one teacher dead.

“As a school board and a district, we in CCSD mourn with the school families in Texas after another horrific tragedy,” CCSD Board Chairman, Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said.

He continued, saying “we pray for an end to these acts of violence and for comfort for those who are left to grieve and wonder why. We as a nation and a community must be vigilant to ensure that schools are safe places for all our children.”