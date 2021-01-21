CCSD resuming athletic competitions, practices January 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday that winter sports can resume competitions and practices beginning January 25.

Varsity sports can resume competitions and junior varsity sports can resume practices, so long as they adhere to health and safety protocols.

In addition to SC High School League COVID-19 recommendations, CCSD is requiring the following:

• Every player, coach, and assistant coach must wear a mask while on the

sidelines and on the court/mat during practice and games.

• Team members must stand or be seated at least six feet apart on the

sidelines

• Players are required to sanitize (using hand sanitizer) before they step on

to and after they leave the court/mat

• Varsity and junior varsity teams must practice separately

Varsity teams can participate in region games, while junior varsity teams can compete within the district.

Fans will be allowed at the region games, with enhanced safety measures.