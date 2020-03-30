CCSD, Roper introduce Operation Kid Care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Roper St. Francis Healthcare have created a program that they hope will provide some relief to patient caregivers.

At Operation Kid Care, CCSD expanded learning (Kaleidoscope) employees “will supervise 27 elementary school-aged children of direct patient caregivers or those providing support in a patient care setting.”

With school still out and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, healthcare systems cannot afford to lose staff due to lack of childcare.

Operation Kid Care “has been designed to try and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure” to all involved, while enabling Roper staff “to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”

Children and staff will be medically monitored and the spaces used will be thoroughly cleaned. All program participants will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The two-week pilot program will launch Tuesday at Memminger Elementary.