CCSD says enrichment camps keep kids sharp during summer break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) says that summer enrichment camps designed to provide “in-person, targeted instruction to help students recover any learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic” were a success.

The camps were offered for K-8 students at 13 different sites. CCSD used data to identify students who could most benefit and invited them to participate.

To encourage attendance, organizers made a point of making the camps fun, carrying a Summer Olympics theme throughout.

Over 2,000 students district-wide enrolled.

Fourth grade teacher Timothy Hughes said that he saw “first-hand that this additional academic support was beneficial.”

Third grade teacher Dillan Smith agreed:

“We did a deep dive into the material, which I think helps them remember the content from the school year. The students are then able to retain that and develop a better understanding of what they learned.”

Students said that they enjoyed the activities and reported improvements in math, reading, and social skills.