CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) middle school received a fleet of bikes as part of a program to help improve educational outcomes through physical activity.

The Outride cycling program provided 35 mountain bikes for students to use in their Riding for Focus program. The program “harnesses the benefits of cycling for the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well being of youth while also helping to cultivate inclusive cycling communities” and teaching students bike safety.

It is based on research which indicates “students who exercise and remain physically active throughout the day are more motivated and engaged” and perform better academically.

Students participate in daily riding lessons, which can include anything from obstacle courses to riding etiquette and decision making. The lessons will start in the gym and culminate with a final lesson on road readiness.

Principal Keturah Gadson said that “the partnership between our school and Riding for Focus will allow us to introduce scholars to another healthy way to get exercise, build relationships, manage stress, and create life-long habits that can improve their overall wellbeing.”

Northwoods plans to begin the three-year program in September of 2023. School leaders hope to start an afterschool cycling program as well.