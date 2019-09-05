CCSD: Schools to remain closed Friday while crews assess roads, facilities

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District on Thursday announced schools across the county will remain closed on Friday as Hurricane Dorian pulls away from the South Carolina coast.

District officials cited uncertain conditions of roads and school facilities as the reason for the extended closing.

School and district officials say they are aware that families may experience hardships as a result of Hurricane Dorian’s impact and will work with those families on an individual basis.

“CCSD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, and the District’s Leadership team’s thoughts are with all who have been, and are being impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” the district said in a press release Thursday.

For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.