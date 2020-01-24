CCSD schools welcome three new principals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the addition of three new principals.

Dottie Brown will serve as the new principal for Memminger Elementary School.

Brown is a University of South Carolina alumna, with a B.S. in Elementary Education and a M.A. in Elementary Education.

She has worked in education for over 30 years, serving as a teacher, administrator, specialist, consultant, assistant principal, and district wide Executive Director for Elementary Education.

Vanessa Brown is the new principal of North Charleston Center of Advanced Studies.

She has served in CCSD for over 20 years.

V. Brown will be leaving Baptist Hill, where she has been principal since 2015.

To replace V. Brown at Baptist Hill, Charles Benton will assume the role of interim principal.

Benton began his career in North Carolina, where he served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, district wide Director of Student Services, and Principal on Special Assignment.

He has been in CCSD since 2006, where he served as principal of Burke High School from 2006-20011. Since 2011, Burke has been working as CCSD Principal on Special Assignment.