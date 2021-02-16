CCSD second grader ‘disciplined’ after bringing bb-gun to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second grader at Stono Park Elementary brought a bb-gun to school on Monday, according to the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

News 2 obtained a copy of a statement allegedly sent to parents by the principal, saying that there were no “reports of the child threatening anyone with it, but the child did display what he referred to as ‘a toy’ to other students in the class.”

Staff took the gun and CCSD said that the child is being disciplined in accordance with district and school policies.