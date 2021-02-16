CCSD second grader ‘disciplined’ after bringing bb-gun to school

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stono Park Elementary_128465

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second grader at Stono Park Elementary brought a bb-gun to school on Monday, according to the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

News 2 obtained a copy of a statement allegedly sent to parents by the principal, saying that there were no “reports of the child threatening anyone with it, but the child did display what he referred to as ‘a toy’ to other students in the class.”

Staff took the gun and CCSD said that the child is being disciplined in accordance with district and school policies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES