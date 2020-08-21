CCSD seeing large number of families looking to attend the district’s Virtual Academy this fall

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District says they’re overwhelmed by the number of students who signed up to attend the “Virtual Academy” this coming school year.

They are now scrambling to find out how to handle the higher numbers.

Significantly more families registered for e-learning than the district thought; the number is upwards of 12,000 and now they must figure out how to accommodate everyone and their specific needs.

The Virtual Academy is the option that allows students to learn online, while having live teachers – and the same ones every day.

To make room for all these students, CCSD is decentralizing the academy and allowing individual schools to run their own virtual classes.

But there are still more hurdles ahead. CCSD’s Chief Academic Officer, Karolyn Belcher, said she understands it’s frustrating for parents who are still in the dark about what the coming school year looks like for their child.

“I am very grateful because I think the bulk of our workforce is working with us, they are staying patient, but this is a lot. It’s a lot on families as well, I get that not knowing exactly what the plan is, is creating additional stress on families, who are working on balancing a lot,” she said.

Belcher says parents will know which learning option their students will be participating in by the beginning of September, and also says she wants to make sure they are able to transition e-learning students back in the physical classroom if numbers start to decline after the first quarter or semester.

“I certainly am feeling anxiety, I want to make sure we get this right for kids and for their families. I want the teachers to trust us, that we are going to pay attention to the science, we are not going to put them in a position that makes them uncomfortable,” said Belcher.