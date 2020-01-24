CCSD selected for MIT’s Women’s Initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has been selected to participate in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Women’s Initiative Program.

The MIT Women’s Initiative is a program designed to encourage girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Undergraduate and graduate students from MIT will travel to Charleston for “workshop style sessions” with select middle and high school students, according to CCSD.

Students from MIT will also engage in dialogue with girls about potential careers in the field.

The MIT Women’s Initiative has delivered presentations to over 15,000 girls nationwide.

CCSD highlighted some events: