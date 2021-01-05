CCSD Sheriff Graziano to end 287(G) agreement with ICE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that one of the first official actions taken by incoming Sheriff Kristin Graziano will be to end the 287 (G) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The optional agreement purports to “enhance the safety and security of communities by focusing

resources on identifying and processing removable aliens who have been arrested and booked into

the [law enforcement agency’s] jail/correctional facilities.”

Participating law enforcement agencies select members to be “nominated, trained, and

approved by ICE to perform certain limited functions of an immigration officer within the LEA’ s

jail/correctional facilities.”

Graziano believes that the agreement has been a costly burden on Charleston taxpayers and has led to “a breakdown of trust between the sheriff’s office and local immigrant communities.”

She hopes that revoking the agreement will be a first step “to achieve the trust of all Charleston County residents and to strengthen the bond between the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Latinx community.”

A copy of the Memorandum can be found below: