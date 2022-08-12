CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) officials have unveiled new renovations to several of their facilities ahead of the first day of school.

“It’s been a long time coming, we’re thrilled to have them, and we can’t wait to start the school year,” said Tim Thorn, principal of James Island Charter High School. “The first day is going to be amazing.”





Images courtesy of Charleston County School District

James Island Charter High School showcased a new Career and Technology Education (CTE) building and competition gymnasium Friday — a project totaling at $24.9 million. The renovations also include a new state-of-the-art gymnasium, athletic hall of fame, school store, weight room and sports medicine classroom.

The new CTE building will double the size of the school’s health science and engineering programs, and add culinary arts, district officials said.

Thorn said the school has been awaiting new athletic facilities since 2000, and commends the district for completing the project despite supply chain challenges during the pandemic.

“We have this building today because they stepped up and got it done. We’re very appreciative that it actually happened,” he said.

At Burke High School, officials said the district put $4.7 million towards constructing a new synthetic turf field, asphalt walking track, scoreboard, sound system and new fencing in the Stoney Field facility.

“For students, they’re going to be excited about it, they’re going to be motivated about it. They’re just going to have a really improved athletic experience,” said Jasmeen Shaw, executive director of capital programs for CCSD.

School leaders said they’re excited Stoney Field will provide a new home for Burke students, who have had to drive to West Ashley for access to athletic facilities in years past.

“You see up on the scoreboard, it says Stoney Field, home of the Burke Bulldogs. This is their home field, and they’re back in their community,” said Deon Richardson, Burke High School’s athletic director.

Burke High School administrators said they hope to see the new facility packed with fans at the first football game next Friday.

CCSD officials said the one-penny sales tax has been an instrumental funding source in providing modern athletic facilities.

