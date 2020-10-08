CCSD showcases packing meals for both pick-up and in person

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The district’s lunch system has been worked on since March and they say they are continually adding tweaks to it both for those at home and those in person.

On Thursday, News 2 was shown what goes into packing those meals. This, after photos of molded fruit surfaced from concerned parents.

Walter Campbell, the Executive Director of Nutrition Services said, the most difficult challenge with distributing school meals been the finding the right containers to hold the meals themselves.

So the containers that we have, they are actually biodegradable, recyclable, they will hold hot food hot, they will hold the fries crispy, it’ll hold the burger moist. So it’s getting to the right actual container for the parts to go in. Walter Campbell, Executive Director of Nutrition Services CCSD

Whether you’re picking up daily, or through bundles, it’s all following USDA guidelines for a healthy meal.

At the 30 curbside sites parents can pick up a hot meal everyday and breakfast for the next day. If they got to one of CCSD’s 8 bundle sites they will receive frozen meals.

With 3,000 meals going home and 15,000 meals being distributed in school, another hurdle has been ensuring all the food being given out is as fresh as possible.

We’ve reminded them (managers) in making sure to double check every little thing, as you saw today, they were double checking everything that goes out. Whether it’s a curbside Monday through Friday, or just a Monday pick up in the bundle pack that we’re really looking at everything that we put in the bag. Walter Campbell, Executive Director of Nutrition Services CCSD

In the next week, Campbell said the district will roll out a new item for those that are picking up their school lunches. They said that item will be a pizza that you can heat up in your own oven.

