CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting Thursday focused on Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.

The meeting comes about two weeks after a controversial vote by some board members to place the newly hired superintendent on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation related to a personnel matter.

According to the meeting agenda, the board of trustees plans to renew action to authorize the investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office recently returned correspondence to State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis on whether the board violated Freedom of Information Act requirements.

Solicitor General Robert Cook said the office is unable to adjudicate whether FOIA was violated and that only a court had that authority.

“Only a court, in possession of all the facts, and with the authority to resolve cases or controversies, may do so,” he wrote.

However, the AG’s office stated that based on its prior opinions, and the decisions of South Carolina courts, they do believe that a court would likely conclude that FOIA’s requirements for convening in executive session were not met.

Thursday’s meeting is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.