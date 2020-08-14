CCSD student-athletes to resume non-contact practices, conditioning next week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Student-athletes in Charleston County will return to campus next week to resume non-contact workouts and conditioning.

The students who compete in high school athletic programs through CCSD began non-contact drills with their teammates back in late June, but the practices were suspended as cases of COVID-19 began to spike in the community.

CCSD leaders are allowing high school sports to resume as virus cases continue to see a downward trend over the past few weeks.

“We want to be clear that precautions are in place at every one of our schools to create the safest atmosphere possible for our student-athletes and coaches,” said CCSD Athletic Director Bob Olson. “We are cautiously optimistic we will able to keep our student-athletes on campus as long as the guidelines are followed, and the community does their part to help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Olson said all high schools within the Charleston County School District will continue to follow the South Carolina High School League’s guidance and decisions regarding the scheduling of games and competitive events.

The league voted on pushing the start of high school football and the season further in the fall, with practice statewide beginning on August 17th and the first games to be played on September 11th.

All other spots would begin playing games on August 31st.