CCSD student-athletes will head back to campus starting Monday in phases

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some student-athletes will head back to campus Monday in the Charleston County School District.

The district is bringing all seven fall sports back to campus in phases. Starting Monday, only girl’s golf, swimming, and girl’s tennis will physically be on campus for practice. Athletic Director for the Charleston County School District Bob Olson said this has to do with these three sports ability to keep athletes socially distanced.

Starting Monday, August 24th, cross county, and volleyball athletes will head back to campus followed by football and competitive cheer set to begin September 8th.

Olson said all athletes are encouraged to wear masks unless performing a high-intensity drill.

“In football that would be obviously running,” CCSD Athletic DIrector Bob Olson said. “Cheerleading it would be if they’re doing strenuous routines. Otherwise, they’d be encouraged to social distance and wear masks.”

Olson said the guidelines come from the South Carolina High School League.

Right now, the South Carolina High School League is working on a plan to address how schools will handle fans and crowds at games in the Fall.

Per Governor McMaster’s orders, crowd capacities are limited. Stadiums will be able to fit either 250 people or 50-percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever of the two is less. The league plans to present a proposal to the Department of Commerce to exceed that number.

In order to do so, there will need to be measures taken to ensure the safety of guests. Those details are currently in the works.

The League’s Commissioner, Jerome Singleton said this proposal would be for high schools across the state but said he recognizes crowd sizes are not going to look anything like they have in year’s past.

“We’ve got a task force made up of athletic directors from across the state to kind’ve guide us on the types of uncertainties that all of our schools have,” said Commissioner Singleton.

Singleton said he’s hopeful the League will be able to get a plan in place so that they can present it to the Department of Commerce sometime within the next week.