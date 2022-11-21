CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students have collected hundreds of pairs of flip flops for children and families in Africa.

The effort being spearheaded by former CCSD Board member, Dr. Helen Frazier, who frequently travels to Liberia for non-profit and humanitarian work.

Dr. Frazier works closely with the “It Takes A Village” charitable organization and The Flip Flop Campaign to provide food, clothing, sanitation items, and education to children.

Students at Baptist Hill Middle School, E.B. Ellington Elementary School, and Jane Edwards Elementary School participated in the drive.

School leaders said that the campaign is a hands-on way to teach students about empathy, awareness, and action, and that they look forward to collecting even more shoes next year.