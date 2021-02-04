CCSD students finalists in state poetry competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Arts Commission on Thursday announced eight finalists in the Poetry Out Loud state finals.

All four finalists from the Lowcountry are CCSD students.

Simone Cory of James Island Charter School, Teagan Domm of Academic Magnet, Pagelyn Smalls of Charleston County School of the Arts, and Jazmine Vivas Young of Charleston County School of the Arts.

The students will compete virtually on March 6.

The winner will receive a $200 prize and go on represent SC in the national competition. The winner of the national competition will receive $20,000.