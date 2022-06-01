CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students are incorporating the local environment into their curriculum.

Students in all classes and grade levels at Mitchell Elementary School used the saltmarsh as the focal point for learning about concepts like ecosystems and weather. They explored things like the plants and animals that live in the salt marsh, storm surges and flooding, and how storm drains work or don’t work.



Via CCSD

The curriculum was incorporated into electives like music and art class as well, with students painting photos of and writing songs about the marsh.

Fifth-grade students played the game Estuary Keeper, then created their own board games to demonstrate relevant concepts.

At the end of the year, students put together a community exhibit titled the “Saltmarsh Gallery Walk,” which gave family members and friends the opportunity to view projects from throughout the year.