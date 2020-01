CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from 38 schools will participate in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) Spelling Bee on Friday.

The event will be held at the Burke High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

Students in fifth through eighth grade district wide are eligible.

42 students are set to compete for the chance to advance to the next round on March 12.

18 winners will be selected to move on.