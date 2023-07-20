CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) new superintendent is expected to present his vision for the district and answer questions from parents during an NAACP Charleston Branch meeting happening Thursday night.

Dr. Eric Gallien said his core beliefs are excellence, collaboration, and integrity. From these values, Dr. Gallien has established an entry plan for his first 100 days on the job.

His goals include conducting a needs assessment of the district, developing a strong and collaborative relationship with the board, engaging with stakeholders, strengthening organizational effectiveness and efficiency, and strengthening public trust.

And while Dr. Gallien said he has a bust 100 days ahead; he plans to meet with community members and staff to better understand the district and to establish what he calls a standard for the distribution of resources.

“There should be a standard for the district and how we allocate those resources. So, one of the things I’ll be working with is the operations department … to really understand how we are allocating, what process we use to determine which buildings get what and where in the timeline,” he said during a CCSD board meeting.

Dr. Gallien has also created long-term goals for the district for the next five years.

Thursday night’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Great St. Luke AME Church (78 Gordon Street, Charleston).