CCSD Superintendent given “effective” evaluation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry superintendent has been given an “effective” evaluation.

Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees on Monday gave that rating to Dr. Gerrita Postlewait at their special called meeting.

The vote followed a report from Dr. Postlewait on the status and progress on the District’s goals and is part two of her evaluation of last school year.

“We are proud of the work that is being done and look forward to continued progress,” said Rev. Dr. Eric L. Mack, CCSD Board Chairman.