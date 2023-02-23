NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District Superintendent Donald Kennedy is reacting to a proposal by North Charleston to take over schools located within city limits.

It comes as State Representative Marvin Pendarvis filed legislation Thursday to take another step in the process.

“The bill is in response to what Mayor Summey talked about yesterday and something that actually we had discussed a year ago; the bill forms the North Charleston School District,” explained Rep. Pendarvis, who represents House District 113.

How exactly that would work is still being discussed.

“There’s another bill that was just posted to consolidate Charleston County, Berkeley County and Dorchester schools. So, we have one bill to split and another bill to consolidate,” he said.

Superintendent Kennedy held a press conference at district headquarters in downtown Charleston on Thursday, surrounded by the principals of schools in the City of North Charleston.

“They are here not to indicate or support, for one way or the other, and what the controversy is, but they are here because of the students and their outcome they have seen tremendous gains over the last year or so, and they want to make sure that they maintain those gains,” said Superintendent Kennedy.

Kennedy said the district spends more on North Charleston students. 30% of Charleston County Schools are in North Charleston; however, more than 35.6% of district dollars are spent on those students.

“On average we spend $14,000 per student per year. If you look at North Charleston that breaks down to a little over $16,000 per student,” said Kennedy.

However, Kennedy said he sees disparities in North Charleston schools.

“When I go into schools across the county, I, too, notice that there are some disparities. And I don’t know why those disparities — how they got created, but I do know that they do exist, and I know my staff and I are working to try and figure out how to resolve those.”

Kennedy plans to meet with Mayor Summey to work on a solution.