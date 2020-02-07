CCSD Superintendent to discuss school changes with parents over coffee

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents will have the chance to learn more about sweeping changes coming to the Charleston County School District.

Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is answering your questions over coffee.

The Charleston County School Board recently approved mergers, closures and re-zoning of more than a dozen schools, which could be in effect by the time students head back to school in August.

Dr. Postlewait will explain the reasoning behind those decisions and listen to your concerns.

CCSD’s Director of Communications and Technology, Andy Pruitt, said Dr. Postlewait will speak with the community over coffee on the first Friday of every month.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community, for parents, for whoever is available. If they want to know more, if they want to get the superintendent’s take on something, it’s just a great opportunity to have that kind of dialogue,” he said.

Friday’s session runs from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at the Panera located near the Tanger Outlets.