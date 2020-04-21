CCSD Superintendent’s video message to Class of 2020: We will find a way to honor you

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) Superintendent, Gerrita Postlewait, sent a special message to seniors scheduled to graduate this year.

In the video, Postlewait acknowledges the disappointment that seniors are facing, as the COVID-19 pandemic has eclipsed pivotal moments such as prom, senior trips, and graduation ceremonies. For CCSD students, Postlewait encouraged them to mentally prepare, as “it is unlikely that [they’ll] be able to hold graduation ceremonies on the dates as originally planned.”

She promises that CCSD faculty and staff recognize the students’ hard work, and “will celebrate with [them] and honor [their] accomplishments.” Postlewait says that the class of 2020 has the right to participate in commencement celebrations, and CCSD “will find a way to make certain that [they] have an appropriate and fitting graduation ceremony.”

Some possibilities include a virtual livestreamed ceremonies, tentatively scheduled for the first week in June. The details are still being worked out, and CCSD says that they are working with each school to create a plan.

Postlewait also said that an in-person ceremony will be held for each school as soon as it is safe to do so.

She ended with a message of validation and reassurance to the class of 2020, many of whom are feeling overlooked right now: