CCSD suspends extension of athletic competitions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Friday announced the suspension of all winter sports games and competitions through January 17 amid rising COVID-19 cases in SC.

CCSD said that the decision is “a precaution against the further spread of COVID-19.”

Varsity teams can continue practices as long as strict safety protocols are followed.

CCSD added that “schools will work to reschedule all region games that have been missed since the pause started before Winter Break.”