CCSD suspends summer athletic practices due to increase in COVID-19 cases across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District announced it will suspend summer athletic practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release Tuesday, CCSD said the suspension of summer athletic practices mirrors the suspension of in-person student summer academic enrichment programs until at least July 20.

District officials say the suspension is not because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among student athletes, but rather an increase within the community.

“This action is a response to the increase in COVID cases in Charleston County,” said CCSD Athletic Director Bob Olson. “We are very proud of the protocols that our high schools and coaches have put in place to keep our student athletes safe during the conditioning practices, but we are part of the larger community and felt this was a necessary response to help slow down the spread.”

The suspension will take effect Thursday, July 2nd.