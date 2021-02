CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Nutrition Services Department on Tuesday announced that site applications are now open for the 2021 Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

The program provides hot homemade breakfasts and lunches to children in need, free of charge. The meals are available Monday through Friday from June 21 through August 6.

Sites such as schools, camps, recreation centers, and churches can apply to receive the meals.

Click here to apply.