CCSD Teacher of the Year: Lakevia Mills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has named Lakevia Mills the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Mills is a science teacher at St. John’s HIgh School. Her classes include Principles of Biomedical Science and the Human Body as well as biology. She has been with CCSD for six years.





St. John’s Principle, Stephen Larson, said that Mills is “highly regarded among her peers and stands out as a leader in professional learning, collaboration, and attitude.”

Mills was presented with the honor by Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait during a surprise ceremony.

She will serve as a leader for the 2020 CCSD Teacher of the Year Roundtable, and has been gifted a one-year lease to drive a BMW.