CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will announce the Top 5 finalists for the 2020 CCSD Teacher of the Year.

CCSD will be announcing the finalists throughout the course of the day Wednesday via social media platforms, @CCSDConnects on everything.

Representatives from the district will travel around the county and surprise the finalists at their schools for making it to the Top 5.

Officials say the first teacher will be announced at 8:30 a.m.