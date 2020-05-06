CCSD to deliver meals to students’ homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Department of Nutrition Services, in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture and Baylor University, has launched a new program to deliver meals to the homes of students living in rural areas. The program is set to run through the end of June.

Emergency Meals-to-You is designed to eliminate the difficulty that students with food insecurity living in rural areas face. CCSD’s registered dietitian, Kerrie Hollifield, said “these times may be uncertain, but what should never be uncertain is if a child is going to be fed that day.”

Families with at least one child enrolled at any of the designated schools are eligible to receive meals for all children in the household.

CCSD is working to ensure families are aware of the program, and understand how to sign up.

After families sign up, they will be shipped one box per child every other week. The boxes contain 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches comprised of shelf-stable foods.

Eligible schools include: