JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will hold a community meeting on Thursday to discuss plans for a new elementary school on Johns Island.

CCSD staff members are expected to present information and a possible plan of action about the new elementary school in District 9, which is part of the Phase V (2023-2028) Capital Building Sales Tax program that was approved by Charleston County voters.

The meeting will take place on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. inside the St. John’s High School cafeteria.