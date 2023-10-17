CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss “a proposed settlement agreement” from Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.

This comes after News 2 learned Dr. Gallien was in negotiations to end his contract after being placed on paid administrative leave; however, the recently hired superintendent will continue to serve the district. Tuesday’s meeting is expected to discuss that settlement agreement.

Dr. Gallien’s employment has drawn attention from the community since he was placed on paid administrative leave weeks ago. On Monday night, community members met in Hollywood to voice their concerns.

Dr. Gallien was greeted with a standing ovation when he showed up to the meeting at St. Luke’s AME Church.

Trustee Courtney Waters spoke with News 2 after the meeting. She says the board was just made aware of the negotiations on Monday and expects to talk about it in that special meeting on Tuesday.

“What occurred is that sometime in the late afternoon, we received notice that we would have a board meeting, and the purpose of that board meeting was to accept his resignation or consider whatever the terms might be and to release him from his contract,” Waters said. “That was that settlement language. So, it didn’t pertain to the lawsuit, it was a new issue of I guess releasing him from his contract, but as shocked as you are, there’s certainly four of us who are shocked as well. I can’t speak for any other board member, but we had no idea those negotiations were happening.”

Waters said it would be up to the board chair to decide if Tuesday’s special meeting would be canceled.